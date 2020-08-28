Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal HFZ Capital has extended its lease at 25-27 Little West 12th St in Manhattan, settling a dispute with Greenway Mews Realty, which owns the building Earlier this week, Greenway Mews filed a lawsuit claiming HFZ Capital did not pay rent...
The Real Deal Greenway Mews Realty has filed a lawsuit against HFZ Capital, claiming the company didn’t vacate its sales gallery at 25-27 Little West 12th St in Manhattan when the company’s lease expired in June HFZ had used the space as...
Real Estate NJ Duke Realty Corp is set to complete two projects with nearly 19 million square feet in New Jersey by early next year that would increase the Indianapolis REIT’s presence in the state to 99 million sf The company expects to...
The Real Deal FTI Consulting has signed a lease for 120,000 square feet at the 16 million-square-foot office building at 1166 Sixth Ave in midtown Manhattan The company will occupy floors 14, 15 and 16 of the 44-story building, which sits between...
Commercial Observer CIM Group has filed a lawsuit against Knotel Inc, alleging the coworking company owes $341,06297 in upaid rent for the 28,820-square-foot space it leases at 5 Hanover Square in Manhattan The Los Angeles investment manager claims...
Hartford Business Journal Amazoncom Inc plans on increasing its presence in Connecticut by 11 million square feet to 45 million sf by the end of next year The internet retailer entered the state in 2015 when it opened a 12 million-sf fulfillment...
Baltimore Business Journal Whitebox has signed a lease for 365,000 square feet at 1010 Swan Creek Drive in Baltimore, which previously served as an Under Armour distribution facility The e-commerce company will use the building as its headquarters...
The Real Deal Target is planning to open three stores with a combined 109,000 square feet in New York City by the end of the year The retailer is opening a 29,000-sf store at 615 10th Ave in Manhattan, a 34,000-sf store at the corner of 61st street...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Forum Capital Partners and Cantor Real Estate has sold two apartment properties with 217 units in Hartford, Conn, for $163 million, or $75,115/unit Multifamily specialist 25th Century acquired the properties,...