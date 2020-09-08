Log In or Subscribe to read more
Magma Equities has paid $27 million, or $139,175/unit, for the 194-unit Charleston Hall Apartments in Smyrna, Tenn The Manhattan Beach, Calif, apartment specialist, which targets class-B properties that it repositions, bought the 34-year-old...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Lansing Melbourne Group has proposed developing a $50 million mixed-use project in Concord, NC The three-building property is being built at 30 Market St, 26 Union St South and 25 Barbrick Ave SW and would...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Romesh Panchal and the Geisler, Meeks and Strasberg families is seeking approval to build a mixed-use complex in Orlando, Fla Plans for the 178-acre site near the Orlando International Airport call for 100...
The Connor Group has paid $105 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 300-unit Broadstone Lowry Apartments in Denver The Dayton, Ohio, real estate investment company bought the property, at 8505 Lowry Blvd, from Alliance Residential Co, which was...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $105 million of financing against the Bronx Logistics Center, a 12 million-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed in the Bronx, NY JLL arranged the financing, which allowed...
The Real Deal A company controlled by Robert Cheung has paid $15 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 30-unit apartment property at 21 Montrose Ave in Brooklyn, NY It bought the property from Moshe Blum, who had purchased the site on which the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nitya Capital’s purchase of the 466,159-square-foot One Westchase Center office building in downtown Houston involved the assumption of the property’s indebtedness, including a $47 million CMBS...
Dallas Business Journal The Lookout, a 259-unit apartment complex in Dallas, has traded hands Hilltop Residential bought the property, at 9330 Lookout Point, from Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin,...
Dallas Business Journal TA Realty has purchased a 395,880-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, for an undisclosed price Mohr Capital sold the industrial property, at 2155 Interstate 20, and was represented in the deal...