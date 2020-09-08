Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Franklin Street Partners is offering for sale the 259,531-square-foot headquarters of Iqvia, a global contract research organization, in Durham, NC The Boston company had bought the property in 2011 for $758 million It sits...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Lansing Melbourne Group has proposed developing a $50 million mixed-use project in Concord, NC The three-building property is being built at 30 Market St, 26 Union St South and 25 Barbrick Ave SW and would...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $105 million of financing against the Bronx Logistics Center, a 12 million-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed in the Bronx, NY JLL arranged the financing, which allowed...
The Real Deal AB & Sons has paid $155 million for the development site at 2870 Ocean Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company, which is managed by the Chetrit family, plans to build apartment units on the site, which has 130,000 buildable square...
A group of lenders led by Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank has provided $600 million of financing to fund SL Green Realty Corp’s redevelopment of 410 Tenth Ave, a 636,044-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area The...
Bisnow Silverstone Senior Living has filed plans for a seniors-housing building at the intersection of Westpark and Greensboro drives in Tysons, Va The building will have a continuing-care facility with 200 units and an additional 53,000 square feet...
San Antonio Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors is converting a portion of the former Friedrich Air Conditioning property in San Antonio’s East Side area into 347 multifamily units The project, dubbed Friedrich Lofts, is being built at...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle Housing Group has proposed developing a 125-unit affordable-housing property in Homestead, Fla The Miami developer has filed plans to develop the nine-building property on 63 acres at 601 NW 14th...
South Florida Business Journal MMB Commercial Properties Co has sold the 35,496-square-foot medical-office building at 13780 SW 26th St/Coral Way in Miami for $10 million, or about $28172/sf An affiliate of Santos Medical & Rehabilitation bought...