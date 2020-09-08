Log In or Subscribe to read more
Securitized loans against hotel and retail properties continued to pour into special servicing last month, increasing the volume of those loans by $46 billion, to $5425 billion, or 1004 percent of the CMBS universe tracked by Trepp LLC It's the...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $105 million of financing against the Bronx Logistics Center, a 12 million-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed in the Bronx, NY JLL arranged the financing, which allowed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nitya Capital’s purchase of the 466,159-square-foot One Westchase Center office building in downtown Houston involved the assumption of the property’s indebtedness, including a $47 million CMBS...
A group of lenders led by Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank has provided $600 million of financing to fund SL Green Realty Corp’s redevelopment of 410 Tenth Ave, a 636,044-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area The...
Occupancies at US hotels declined for the second week in a row during the week through Aug 29, to 482 percent from 488 percent the previous week, according to STR At the high point, during the week through Aug 22, occupancy reached 502 percent, the...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that malls in New York City can re-open on Sept 9, but only at 50 percent capacity Malls in other parts of the state were allowed to re-open in July Indoor dining in the city is still...
South Florida Business Journal Florida East Coast Industries has broken ground on two warehouses totaling 273,590 square feet in Hialeah, Fla The industrial buildings, at 4071 and 4021 West 108th St, will be part of the Countyline Corporate Park...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Credit Suisse has provided $224 million of financing to help fund RFR Realty’s acquisition of 522 Fifth Ave, a 575,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan As reported, the New York investor...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $637 million of Freddie Mac financing against two apartment properties with 606 units in Miami The debt allowed the properties’ owner, Fisher Management Co of...