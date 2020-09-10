Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank is said to be offering for sale a restructured loan, whose balance originally was $63 million, against the 239-room Fairfield Inn & Suites New York Midtown Manhattan Hotel in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated $68 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Lion Real Estate Group’s $8325 million purchase of two apartment properties with 584 units in suburban Atlanta Lion Real...
JLL Capital Markets has provided $294 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 200-unit Alvista Golden Gate apartment property in Naples, Fla The 12-year loan was written under Fannie’s Green Financing program, which generally provides a...
Starwood Property Trust Inc has provided $94 million of financing to help fund Magna Hospitality Group's $1151 million, or $371,290/room, purchase of the 310-room Embassy Suites hotel in midtown Manhattan The financing retired a $10875 million CMBS...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rialto Capital Advisors has sold the 295,134-square-foot Doral Corporate Center in Doral, Fla, for $43 million, or about $14570/sf An affiliate of Banyan Street Capital bought the two-building property,...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has restructured its lease with the Eleven Madison Park restaurant that sits at the base of 11 Madison Ave, a 23 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Daniel Humm, the restaurant’s owner and chef,...
The $4325 million mortgage that Berkadia Commercial Mortgage had provided to facilitate the $6735 million acquisition of the 218-unit AMLI Flagler Village apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, was funded by Freddie Mac The loan has a 10-year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Bank of Texas has provided $125 million of financing against the 736,572-square-foot office complex at 55 Corporate Drive in Bridgewater, NJ The interest-only loan has a five-year...
Securitized loans against hotel and retail properties continued to pour into special servicing last month, increasing the volume of those loans by $46 billion, to $5425 billion, or 1004 percent of the CMBS universe tracked by Trepp LLC It's the...