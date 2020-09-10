Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal A 168-room Canopy by Hilton hotel is opening on Oct 15 at 1201 Wills St in Baltimore The property’s opening was set for March, but was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic A venture of Armada Hoffler...
Philadelphia Inquirer The board of the Delaware River Waterfront Corp has chosen the Durst Organization to redevelop a 35-acre site along Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia Durst, of New York, plans on investing $22 billion in the 35...
Commercial Observer Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that restaurants in New York City are allowed to resume indoor dining starting on Sept 30 Restaurants will only be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity and they must install enhanced air...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has restructured its lease with the Eleven Madison Park restaurant that sits at the base of 11 Madison Ave, a 23 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Daniel Humm, the restaurant’s owner and chef,...
Dallas Morning News Earl Owen Co has signed a lease for 101,000 square feet of industrial space at 1135 West Trinity Mills Road in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Lee & Associates negotiated the lease The landlord was not...
Bisnow Silverstone Senior Living has filed plans for a seniors-housing building at the intersection of Westpark and Greensboro drives in Tysons, Va The building will have a continuing-care facility with 200 units and an additional 53,000 square feet...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of 90 North Real Estate Partners and Arzan Wealth is offering for sale the 321,226-square-foot office property at 18-20 Moores Road in the Philadelphia suburb of Malvern, Pa It has hired CBRE to market the...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that malls in New York City can re-open on Sept 9, but only at 50 percent capacity Malls in other parts of the state were allowed to re-open in July Indoor dining in the city is still...
The Trump Administration last Tuesday enacted a federal moratorium against residential evictions through the end of the year But the apartment industry is up in arms because the action does nothing to address the income shortfall that would result...