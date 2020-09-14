Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $416 million, or about $20113/sf, for Somerset Park, a four-story office building with a total of 206,829 square feet in Raleigh, NC The Cleveland investor bought the property, which...
VEREIT Inc has sold a stake in a 167,285-square-foot office building in Herndon, Va, in a deal that values the property at $50 million, or $299/sf Gatehouse Capital of Kuwait acquired the stake in the building, at 12975 Worldgate Centre, which is...
Passco Cos has paid $78 million, or $235,363/unit, for the 330-unit One Hampton Lake apartments in Bluffton, SC The Irvine, Calif, real estate investment company bought the property from Southeastern Co in deal that closed on Sept 10 It financed the...
Chandler Residential has paid $80 million, or $160,000/unit, for the 500-unit Colton Creek apartment complex in McDonough, Ga, about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta The Newport News, Va, company bought the property from Fairfield Residential of San...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $163 million, or $169,968/unit, for the 959-unit Pembrooke on the Green Apartments in Denver The Salt Lake City investment manager acquired the property from Oak Coast...
Commercial Property Executive Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc has bought a pair of industrial properties with a combined 566,408 square feet in St Louis for $307 million The Boston REIT purchased the fully leased properties from Real Capital Solutions...
Rentvcom A private investor has bought a 66-unit apartment complex at 1501-1701 East Kay St in Compton, Calif, for $115 million, or $174,242/unit The seller was not identified Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal The 11-building property, which...
The 317-unit Cameron Apartments in Las Vegas has been sold for $32 million, or $100,946/unit The property, at 4600 Sirius Ave, was sold by Marquina Properties of Kennewick, Wash, to the Cacao Living Trust of Milpitas, Calif Berkadia Commercial...
JLL Capital Markets’ retail team has brokered the sale of the 103,000-square-foot Wegmans grocery store that anchors the Twin Lakes Center mixed-use property in Cary, NC As reported, Realty Income Corp, a San Diego REIT, bought the store for...