Commercial Observer Zeta Charter Schools has signed a lease for 95,000 square feet at two developments that are next to each other in the Bronx, NY The school will take space at 1325 Jerome Ave and 1475 Macombs Road in the borough’s Mount Eden...
The Real Deal Knotel Inc is looking to sublease 375,000 square feet of office space at 10 locations in Manhattan The leases, most of which were signed over the past 18 months, account for nearly $200 million of commitments for the co-working company...
The Real Deal ABS Partners has filed a lawsuit against Icon Parking, claiming the parking garage operator owes more than $7 million in rent and other fees at 270 Madison Ave in Manhattan Icon occupies the second floor of the 269,000-square-foot...
The Real Deal Edward J Minskoff Equities has proposed developing a 220,000-square-foot office building at 35 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer in March paid the Forman Group $615 million for the property’s half-acre development...
Bloomberg Barclays is considering relocating its US headquarters to Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The bank’s currently houses its operations at 745 Seventh Ave, a 1 million-square-foot building that sits between West 49th and...
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against Rockpoint Group, claiming the Boston investment manager did not reimburse the co-working company for construction and renovation work at 100 Summer St in Boston In its suit, which was filed...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp is offering for sale the 209-unit apartment project at 185 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $400 million The 31-story building...
Commercial Observer Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that restaurants in New York City are allowed to resume indoor dining starting on Sept 30 Restaurants will only be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity and they must install enhanced air...
Real Estate NJ A venture of PGIM Real Estate and JG Petrucci Co is planning to build the 511,200-square-foot Phillipsburg Logistics Center in Phillipsburg, NJ The industrial building is being developed on a 66-acre site at 39-41 Strykers Road, less...