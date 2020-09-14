Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in Washington, DC, Superior Court against the Meridian Group, claiming the Bethesda, Md, investment manager did not reimburse nearly $68 million in tenant-improvement costs at 700 K St NW in...
Commercial Observer Zeta Charter Schools has signed a lease for 95,000 square feet at two developments that are next to each other in the Bronx, NY The school will take space at 1325 Jerome Ave and 1475 Macombs Road in the borough’s Mount Eden...
Reuters Town Sports International Inc, the owner of 185 fitness centers in Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection The company’s portfolio includes 99 New York Sports Clubs Most of its...
The Real Deal ABS Partners has filed a lawsuit against Icon Parking, claiming the parking garage operator owes more than $7 million in rent and other fees at 270 Madison Ave in Manhattan Icon occupies the second floor of the 269,000-square-foot...
The Real Deal Edward J Minskoff Equities has proposed developing a 220,000-square-foot office building at 35 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer in March paid the Forman Group $615 million for the property’s half-acre development...
Bloomberg Barclays is considering relocating its US headquarters to Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The bank’s currently houses its operations at 745 Seventh Ave, a 1 million-square-foot building that sits between West 49th and...
BizNow The Social Security Administration is planning to reduce its office footprint in the Washington, DC, area It is looking to consolidate three leases with a combined 430,000 square feet to one building with 205,000 sf The proposal requires...
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against Rockpoint Group, claiming the Boston investment manager did not reimburse the co-working company for construction and renovation work at 100 Summer St in Boston In its suit, which was filed...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp is offering for sale the 209-unit apartment project at 185 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $400 million The 31-story building...