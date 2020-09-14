Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in Washington, DC, Superior Court against the Meridian Group, claiming the Bethesda, Md, investment manager did not reimburse nearly $68 million in tenant-improvement costs at 700 K St NW in...
Walker & Dunlop has originated a $2093 million Freddie Mac loan against a portfolio of three apartment properties with 500 units in Manhattan Solow Residential, which owns the properties, used the mortgage to retire securitized debt...
Passco Cos has paid $78 million, or $235,363/unit, for the 330-unit One Hampton Lake apartments in Bluffton, SC The Irvine, Calif, real estate investment company bought the property from Southeastern Co in deal that closed on Sept 10 It financed the...
Commercial Observer Zeta Charter Schools has signed a lease for 95,000 square feet at two developments that are next to each other in the Bronx, NY The school will take space at 1325 Jerome Ave and 1475 Macombs Road in the borough’s Mount Eden...
Reuters Town Sports International Inc, the owner of 185 fitness centers in Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection The company’s portfolio includes 99 New York Sports Clubs Most of its...
The Real Deal Knotel Inc is looking to sublease 375,000 square feet of office space at 10 locations in Manhattan The leases, most of which were signed over the past 18 months, account for nearly $200 million of commitments for the co-working company...
Goldman Sachs and American General Life Insurance Co have provided $240 million of financing to fund the purchase, by a venture of SHVO and Deutsche Finance America, of 333 South Wabash Ave, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Chicago's East...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $109 million of Freddie Mac financing against Bradlee Danvers, a 433-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Danvers, Mass The loan allowed the property’s...
Morgan Stanley has provided $46 million of fixed-rate financing against Chasewood Technology Park, a 463,969-square-foot office property in Houston The loan helped facilitate Nitya Capital’s purchase of the four-building complex, on 104 acres...