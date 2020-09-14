Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in Washington, DC, Superior Court against the Meridian Group, claiming the Bethesda, Md, investment manager did not reimburse nearly $68 million in tenant-improvement costs at 700 K St NW in...
Passco Cos has paid $78 million, or $235,363/unit, for the 330-unit One Hampton Lake apartments in Bluffton, SC The Irvine, Calif, real estate investment company bought the property from Southeastern Co in deal that closed on Sept 10 It financed the...
The Real Deal ABS Partners has filed a lawsuit against Icon Parking, claiming the parking garage operator owes more than $7 million in rent and other fees at 270 Madison Ave in Manhattan Icon occupies the second floor of the 269,000-square-foot...
Goldman Sachs and American General Life Insurance Co have provided $240 million of financing to fund the purchase, by a venture of SHVO and Deutsche Finance America, of 333 South Wabash Ave, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Chicago's East...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $109 million of Freddie Mac financing against Bradlee Danvers, a 433-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Danvers, Mass The loan allowed the property’s...
Morgan Stanley has provided $46 million of fixed-rate financing against Chasewood Technology Park, a 463,969-square-foot office property in Houston The loan helped facilitate Nitya Capital’s purchase of the four-building complex, on 104 acres...
Multi-Housing News Mill Creek Residential Trust has sold the 288-unit Modera First Hill apartments in Seattle for $125 million, or $434,027/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, real estate investment company sold the building, which is still under construction...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mall at Stonecrest in suburban Atlanta has been appraised at a value of $67 million, more than 25 percent less than the $898 million of debt the 12 million-square-foot shopping mall supports The loan is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank is said to be offering for sale a restructured loan, whose balance originally was $63 million, against the 239-room Fairfield Inn & Suites New York Midtown Manhattan Hotel in the...