Washington Business Journal Boston Properties Inc is considering selling a portfolio of three data-center and flex-office buildings with a combined 245,578 square feet in Springfield, Va The properties that the Boston REIT may sell are: – 7374...
Dallas Morning News Holtze Magnolia LLP of Denver is offering for sale the historic Magnolia Building in Dallas Hodges Ward Elliott has been tapped to market the 29-story property, which opened in 1922 and at the time was the tallest building west...
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in Washington, DC, Superior Court against the Meridian Group, claiming the Bethesda, Md, investment manager did not reimburse nearly $68 million in tenant-improvement costs at 700 K St NW in...
Philadelphia Business Journal Ensemble Real Estate Investments has paid $83 million, or $223/sf, for three office and laboratory buildings with 372,000 square feet in Philadelphia’s Navy Yard The Long Beach, Calif, company bought the...
Dallas Morning News Xenia Hotels & Resorts is offering for sale the Fairmont Dallas and the Marriott Dallas Downtown hotels in that Texas city Hodges Ward Elliott has the listing for the properties, which are worth about $200 million, according...
Baltimore Business Journal A 168-room Canopy by Hilton hotel is opening on Oct 15 at 1201 Wills St in Baltimore The property’s opening was set for March, but was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic A venture of Armada Hoffler...
BizNow The Social Security Administration is planning to reduce its office footprint in the Washington, DC, area It is looking to consolidate three leases with a combined 430,000 square feet to one building with 205,000 sf The proposal requires...
Philadelphia Inquirer The board of the Delaware River Waterfront Corp has chosen the Durst Organization to redevelop a 35-acre site along Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia Durst, of New York, plans on investing $22 billion in the 35...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp is offering for sale the 209-unit apartment project at 185 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $400 million The 31-story building...