Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Prime Storage Group has paid $26 million for the self-storage facility at 950 University Ave in the Bronx, NY It bought the property from Tuck It Away Storage, which had purchased the building in 2012 for nearly $11...
Commercial Observer Four junior mezzanine loans with a combined balance of $895 million against residential condominium projects in Manhattan are headed to a foreclosure auction scheduled for Nov 12 The portfolio consists of the $255 million loan...
South Florida Business Journal S&B Ent LLC of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, wants to develop a two-building apartment complex with a total of 90 units in Hollywood, Fla The property has been proposed for the site of single-family homes at 2718, 2723,...
Charlotte Business Journal RangeWater Real Estate of Atlanta, formerly known as Pollack Shores Real Estate Group, has filed plans to build up to 300 apartment units in Charlotte, NC The project is being planned for a 35-acre site at 536 West Tremont...
Orlando Business Journal The Collier Cos is teaming with Benge Development Corp to build a 600-unit apartment property in Apopka, Fla, about 24 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The project is being built northwest of State Road 429 and Orange Blossom...
Bank of China has provided a $125 million construction facility for the development of a 215,000-square-foot project at 126 Nassau St in Manhattan A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and a real estate fund managed by Meritz Alternative Investment...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has unveiled the 432-unit Wallis & Baker apartments in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas The complex is part of a mixed-use project that the Dallas developer is building near State Highway 121 and Grapevine...
Dwight Capital has funded a $551 million construction loan for the 288-unit Aviva Goodyear apartments in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, Ariz The loan was written under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 221(d)(4)...
The Real Deal A 225-room hotel project in New Rochelle, NY, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Ward Capital Management, a Dobbs Ferry, NY, developer, had received approval last summer to build the 24-story property at 115 Cedar St It was scheduled...