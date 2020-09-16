Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Signature Bank has provided $43 million of financing to help fund the acquisition of Stonehenge 58, a 126-unit apartment building in Manhattan As reported, a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and Stonehenge...
Commercial Observer Four junior mezzanine loans with a combined balance of $895 million against residential condominium projects in Manhattan are headed to a foreclosure auction scheduled for Nov 12 The portfolio consists of the $255 million loan...
Boston Business Journal The Boston Planning and Development Agency has said it will not recommend the proposed renovation of a vacant distribution center that would have been occupied by Amazoncom Inc at 4 Alger St in South Boston The property...
Commercial Property Executive CenterPoint Properties has bought a 276,330-square-foot warehouse at 19826 Russell Road South in Kent, Wash, for $445 million, or $16104/sf The Oak Brook, Ill, industrial real estate investment company purchased the...
Children’s National Hospital has paid $393 million, or $655/sf, for a 60,000-square-foot outpatient facility in the Washington, DC, suburb of Glenarden, Md It bought the property from Heritage Partners, which had developed it in July Avison...
Dallas CityBizList RADCO Cos has sold a pair of apartment properties with a combined 469 units in San Antonio for an undisclosed price Berkadia brokered the deal on behalf of the Atlanta-based seller and the buyer, Shippy Properties The properties...
Multi-Housing News Moderne Living has sold the 104-unit 32 Arcadia apartments in Phoenix for $148 million, or $142,307/unit Kidder Mathews brokered the deal on behalf of the buyer, which was not identified Moderne, a Phoenix multifamily real estate...
The Real Deal A 225-room hotel project in New Rochelle, NY, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Ward Capital Management, a Dobbs Ferry, NY, developer, had received approval last summer to build the 24-story property at 115 Cedar St It was scheduled...
The Real Deal Courtyard Management Corp is permanently closing the 167-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 8 Herald Square in Manhattan The New York company noted that the closure was due to “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by...