Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Signature Bank has provided $43 million of financing to help fund the acquisition of Stonehenge 58, a 126-unit apartment building in Manhattan As reported, a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and Stonehenge...
Commercial Observer Four junior mezzanine loans with a combined balance of $895 million against residential condominium projects in Manhattan are headed to a foreclosure auction scheduled for Nov 12 The portfolio consists of the $255 million loan...
Tampa Bay Business Journal BBVA USA and BlackRock have provided $63 million to recapitalize the Channel Club apartments in downtown Tampa, Fla JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s owner, a partnership of ECI Group and Mercury...
Bank of China has provided a $125 million construction facility for the development of a 215,000-square-foot project at 126 Nassau St in Manhattan A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and a real estate fund managed by Meritz Alternative Investment...
Dwight Capital has funded a $551 million construction loan for the 288-unit Aviva Goodyear apartments in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, Ariz The loan was written under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 221(d)(4)...
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in Washington, DC, Superior Court against the Meridian Group, claiming the Bethesda, Md, investment manager did not reimburse nearly $68 million in tenant-improvement costs at 700 K St NW in...
Walker & Dunlop has originated a $2093 million Freddie Mac loan against a portfolio of three apartment properties with 500 units in Manhattan Solow Residential, which owns the properties, used the mortgage to retire securitized debt...
Passco Cos has paid $78 million, or $235,363/unit, for the 330-unit One Hampton Lake apartments in Bluffton, SC The Irvine, Calif, real estate investment company bought the property from Southeastern Co in deal that closed on Sept 10 It financed the...
The Real Deal ABS Partners has filed a lawsuit against Icon Parking, claiming the parking garage operator owes more than $7 million in rent and other fees at 270 Madison Ave in Manhattan Icon occupies the second floor of the 269,000-square-foot...