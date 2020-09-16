Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle A pair of nonprofit organizations, Mercy Housing Southeast and Project Community Connections Inc, has filed plans to build a $20 million affordable-housing complex in Atlanta The 117-unit property is being built at 302...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Crosland Southeast and Nuveen Real Estate has unveiled plans to develop a 12-acre mixed-use project in Charlotte, NC Plans for the project, at Pecan and Central avenues, call for more than 104,000 square feet...
Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partners recently paid about $32 million for 240 acres in Pineville, NC, to develop the Carolina Logistics Park The industrial property is being built at 12115 Downs Road and will have up to 35 million square feet...
Orlando Business Journal KD Construction of Florida Inc wants to build the Horizon at Sand Point mixed-use project in downtown Titusville, Fla, about 40 miles east of Orlando, Fla The eight-story project is being planned for a site south of US...
Dallas Morning News Online lighting retailer 1000Bulbscom has signed a lease for more than 200,000 square feet of warehouse space in Mesquite, Texas, about 13 miles east of Dallas The company, which already has a smaller distribution facility in...
San Antonio Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is planning to build a 141,360-square-foot logistics center in San Antonio The industrial property is being planned for a development site at 4886 North Loop 1604 West The developer, a Dallas subsidiary...
Boston Business Journal The Boston Planning and Development Agency has said it will not recommend the proposed renovation of a vacant distribution center that would have been occupied by Amazoncom Inc at 4 Alger St in South Boston The property...
South Florida Business Journal S&B Ent LLC of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, wants to develop a two-building apartment complex with a total of 90 units in Hollywood, Fla The property has been proposed for the site of single-family homes at 2718, 2723,...
Charlotte Business Journal RangeWater Real Estate of Atlanta, formerly known as Pollack Shores Real Estate Group, has filed plans to build up to 300 apartment units in Charlotte, NC The project is being planned for a 35-acre site at 536 West Tremont...