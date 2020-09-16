Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Sansome Partners and Hunter Properties has secured $155 million of financing against a 380,951-square-foot office complex that opened earlier this year in San Jose, Calif Deutsche Bank and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Signature Bank has provided $43 million of financing to help fund the acquisition of Stonehenge 58, a 126-unit apartment building in Manhattan As reported, a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and Stonehenge...
Crain’s New York Business Prime Storage Group has paid $26 million for the self-storage facility at 950 University Ave in the Bronx, NY It bought the property from Tuck It Away Storage, which had purchased the building in 2012 for nearly $11...
Boston Business Journal The Boston Planning and Development Agency has said it will not recommend the proposed renovation of a vacant distribution center that would have been occupied by Amazoncom Inc at 4 Alger St in South Boston The property...
Tampa Bay Business Journal BBVA USA and BlackRock have provided $63 million to recapitalize the Channel Club apartments in downtown Tampa, Fla JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s owner, a partnership of ECI Group and Mercury...
Bank of China has provided a $125 million construction facility for the development of a 215,000-square-foot project at 126 Nassau St in Manhattan A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and a real estate fund managed by Meritz Alternative Investment...
Dwight Capital has funded a $551 million construction loan for the 288-unit Aviva Goodyear apartments in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, Ariz The loan was written under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 221(d)(4)...
The Real Deal A 225-room hotel project in New Rochelle, NY, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Ward Capital Management, a Dobbs Ferry, NY, developer, had received approval last summer to build the 24-story property at 115 Cedar St It was scheduled...
The Real Deal Courtyard Management Corp is permanently closing the 167-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 8 Herald Square in Manhattan The New York company noted that the closure was due to “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by...