Washington Business Journal Boston Properties Inc is considering selling a portfolio of three data-center and flex-office buildings with a combined 245,578 square feet in Springfield, Va The properties that the Boston REIT may sell are: – 7374...
Washington Business Journal SC Herman & Associates is marketing for sale the 273,000-square-foot office building at 1125 15th St in Washington, DC The Washington firm has hired Stream Realty Partners to market the vacant property, which has been...
Dallas Morning News Holtze Magnolia LLP of Denver is offering for sale the historic Magnolia Building in Dallas Hodges Ward Elliott has been tapped to market the 29-story property, which opened in 1922 and at the time was the tallest building west...
Labor Day weekend helped goose occupancy at US hotels for the week through Sept 5 to 494 percent from the 482 percent recorded a week earlier, according to STR That still falls short of the 502 percent occupancy peak recorded for the week through...
Dallas Morning News Xenia Hotels & Resorts is offering for sale the Fairmont Dallas and the Marriott Dallas Downtown hotels in that Texas city Hodges Ward Elliott has the listing for the properties, which are worth about $200 million, according...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp is offering for sale the 209-unit apartment project at 185 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $400 million The 31-story building...
Dallas Morning News Cushman & Wakefield is marketing for sale Sherry Lane Place, a 20-story office building that’s part of the Preston Center complex in Dallas An unidentified New York real estate investment partnership owns the property,...
Securitized loans against hotel and retail properties continued to pour into special servicing last month, increasing the volume of those loans by $46 billion, to $5425 billion, or 1004 percent of the CMBS universe tracked by Trepp LLC It's the...
Triangle Business Journal Franklin Street Partners is offering for sale the 259,531-square-foot headquarters of Iqvia, a global contract research organization, in Durham, NC The Boston company had bought the property in 2011 for $758 million It sits...