Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Onyx Equities, Taconic Capital Advisors and Axonic Capital has paid $1596 million, or about $107/sf, for a portfolio of 10 office buildings with nearly 15 million square feet in Madison, NJ,...
Philadelphia Business Journal Velocity Venture Partners has paid $33 million, or about $50/sf, for the 667,019-square-foot industrial building at 2750 Morris Road in the Philadelphia suburb of Lansdale, Pa The Philadelphia company bought the...
The Chicago investment manager, formerly known as CA Ventures, is planning to invest $500 million annually in medical-office and life-sciences deals It sees demand for those properties increasing in the coming years as more medical care is taking...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $33 million, or $109,634/unit, for the 301-unit Villas de Azul apartments in Phoenix The Vancouver, British Columbia, real estate investment company purchased the property from Sterling Real Estate Partners, which had...
Commercial Property Executive The California State Teachers’ Retirement System has formed a venture with Beacon Capital Partners to buy the 70,647-square-foot First & Eagle office building in Seattle for $507 million, or $71765/sf The...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has bought the 276-unit Vibe Apartments in Fort Collins, Colo, for $74 million, or $268,115/unit The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the 12-building property, which sits on 10 acres at 3707 Le Fever Drive,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $426 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the acquisition of two apartment properties with 568 units that sit next to each other in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas As...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Signature Bank has provided $43 million of financing to help fund the acquisition of Stonehenge 58, a 126-unit apartment building in Manhattan As reported, a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and Stonehenge...
Crain’s New York Business Prime Storage Group has paid $26 million for the self-storage facility at 950 University Ave in the Bronx, NY It bought the property from Tuck It Away Storage, which had purchased the building in 2012 for nearly $11...