Transwestern has named Doug Prickett senior managing director of investments and analytics Prickett will lead research for all three of the Houston company’s affiliates: Transwestern Investment Group, Transwestern Real Estate Services and...
Sabal Capital Partners has named Barry Gersten as head of production for its CMBS business Gersten, who joined the Irvine, Calif, lender earlier this year as a managing director, is now charged with overseeing its sales and loan pipeline He replaces...
Paul Vanderslice, who just more than two years ago had taken the helm of Cantor Commercial Real Estate Co, has joined BMO Capital Markets to launch its commercial real estate securitization operation His move was first reported by Commercial...
WeWork has named Benjamin Dunham chief financial officer, effective Oct 1 Dunham is replacing Kimberly Ross, who is leaving the co-working company for personal reasons after only five months Dunham currently is CFO of WeWork’s Americas...
Thomas Sarko, a seasoned compliance executive, has been named chief compliance officer of Core Real Estate Capital, a real estate investment manager that pursues value-add opportunities in the multifamily and seniors-housing sectors Sarko, who also...
Jeffery Hayward, who has been head of Fannie Mae’s multifamily business, was named executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the housing-finance agency Replacing him as head of the multifamily business is Michele Evans, who...
Mark Stern, who had led West Coast acquisitions for Waterton Associates until three years ago, has joined JLL Capital Markets as managing director in its Chicago office In his new post, Stern will focus on investment sales involving Midwest...
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc has named chief financial officer, effective tomorrow Ghosh replaces Michael Bluhm, who resigned from the Bethesda, Md, REIT at the end of last year to become managing director and global head of lodging for Morgan...
Maria Hawthorne is retiring as PS Business Parks Inc's chief executive and president, effective Sept 1 Hawthorne, 60, has been on a medical leave of absence not related to coronavirus since April She will continue to serve on the Glendale,...