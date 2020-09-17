Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Chicago investment manager, formerly known as CA Ventures, is planning to invest $500 million annually in medical-office and life-sciences deals It sees demand for those properties increasing in the coming years as more medical care is taking...
The two seasoned executives have joined forces with an Invictus Capital Partners unit to launch a small-balance alternative lender, Verus Commercial Real Estate Finance, that pursues relatively small to middle-market loans It's looking to carve out...
Rizk Ventures, an investment platform led by Thomas A Rizk, the former chief executive of Mack-Cali Realty Corp, is looking to make a big push into the self-storage sector, where property ownership remains highly fragmented It's formed a partnership...
A mere $14 billion of commercial properties changed hands in July, down 69 percent from a year ago, according to Real Capital Analytics It marked the lowest monthly sales volume since February 2011, when $99 billion of properties traded Volume for...
PeerStreet is joining other crowdfunding platforms that have moved into the investment management business It's looking to raise $50 million for a fund that would provide investors with access to a diverse pool of loan assets The fund also will...
Citymark Capital has completed capital-raising for its second value-add apartment investment vehicle The Cleveland investment manager, which was formed five years ago by Daniel Walsh, the former national head of KeyBank’s real estate capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Machine Investment Group, which recently was launched by former Garrison Investment Group executives Andy Kwon and Eric Rosenthal, will be pursuing properties in every major asset class Given that hotel...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Andy Kwon and Eric Rosenthal, who previously held senior posts in the real estate investing operation of Garrison Investment Group, have formed Machine Investment Group to pursue opportunistic deals...
Commercial Observer Parkway Corp has secured $187 million of financing and preferred equity against the 305,000-square-foot office project at 2222 Market St in Philadelphia A group of lenders led by Citizens Bank provided the senior debt, while...