Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Logistics Property Co has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Chicago company is building the industrial property off Interstate 45 as part of the 252-acre Southport...
Dallas CityBizList Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Coachlite Mobile Home Park, a 113,692-square-foot manufactured homes community at 7114 Dixie Drive in Houston The buyer and seller were unidentified limited liability companies...
Dallas Morning News Abington Properties of New York has bought the Modera Hall Street apartments in downtown Dallas The 340-unit property, which sits on 35 acres at 1800 North Hall St, was built four years ago by a venture of GID Real Estate...
Dallas CityBizList An unidentified partnership has sold Big Space Storage, a 137,760-square-fot self-storage facility in Houston A limited liability company bought the property, at 11847 Spears Road, for an undisclosed price The property was built...
San Antonio Business Journal Local company Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Authority are breaking ground soon on a 213-unit apartment and townhome property in that city The development is being planned for a pair of plots along...
The Chicago investment manager, formerly known as CA Ventures, is planning to invest $500 million annually in medical-office and life-sciences deals It sees demand for those properties increasing in the coming years as more medical care is taking...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Onyx Equities, Taconic Capital Advisors, Machine Investment Group and Axonic Capital has paid $1596 million, or about $107/sf, for a portfolio of 10 office buildings with nearly 15 million...
Philadelphia Business Journal Velocity Venture Partners has paid $33 million, or about $50/sf, for the 667,019-square-foot industrial building at 2750 Morris Road in the Philadelphia suburb of Lansdale, Pa The Philadelphia company bought the...
Bisnow Akelius has paid $402 million, or $193,269/unit, for the 208-unit Rittenhouse Apartments in Washington, DC The Swedish investor bought the property from Nuveen Real Estate, which had assumed it seven years ago through its acquisition of...