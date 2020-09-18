Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners is seeking an $860 million loan against the 11 million-square-foot office building at 111 Wall St in Manhattan It has hired NKF Capital Markets to arrange the loan, which the venture...
W5 Group, a Miami Beach, Fla, family office, is pursuing student-housing investments near top-tier universities throughout the United States as many other investors are shying away from the sector The company's foray into the student-housing market...
The Chicago investment manager, formerly known as CA Ventures, is planning to invest $500 million annually in medical-office and life-sciences deals It sees demand for those properties increasing in the coming years as more medical care is taking...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stoneweg US, a St Petersburg, Fla, real estate investment firm, is seeking to acquire $600 million of apartment properties through its initial fund The vehicle, SW Fund I, has already made four investments,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $426 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the acquisition of two apartment properties with 568 units that sit next to each other in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas As...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Sansome Partners and Hunter Properties has secured $155 million of financing against a 380,951-square-foot office complex that opened earlier this year in San Jose, Calif Deutsche Bank and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Signature Bank has provided $43 million of financing to help fund the acquisition of Stonehenge 58, a 126-unit apartment building in Manhattan As reported, a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and Stonehenge...
Commercial Observer Four junior mezzanine loans with a combined balance of $895 million against residential condominium projects in Manhattan are headed to a foreclosure auction scheduled for Nov 12 The portfolio consists of the $255 million loan...
Tampa Bay Business Journal BBVA USA and BlackRock have provided $63 million to recapitalize the Channel Club apartments in downtown Tampa, Fla JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s owner, a partnership of ECI Group and Mercury...