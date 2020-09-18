Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Greystone Development is offering for sale 223 Park Slope, a 63-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company wants to sell the 13-story building for about $45 million, or $714,286/unit The property, at 223 Fourth Ave,...
The Real Deal Regus has thrown six of its locations in New York City into bankruptcy Four of the flexible-office provider’s locations are in midtown Manhattan: 1325 Sixth Ave, 1501 Broadway, 424-434 West 33rd St and 1740 Broadway The others...
Commercial Observer Atlas Capital Group has sold the development site at 24-02 Queens Plaza South in Queens, NY, for $40 million An entity linked to Botanic Properties acquired the site and plans to build a 270,000-square-foot commercial property on...
Real Estate NJ Dobco Inc plans to reposition the former Toys “R” Us headquarters complex in Wayne, NJ The company acquired the 603,000-square-foot property through an auction after the retailer filed for bankruptcy protection Dobco has...
Dallas Morning News Online lighting retailer 1000Bulbscom has signed a lease for more than 200,000 square feet of warehouse space in Mesquite, Texas, about 13 miles east of Dallas The company, which already has a smaller distribution facility in...
Crain’s New York Business Prime Storage Group has paid $26 million for the self-storage facility at 950 University Ave in the Bronx, NY It bought the property from Tuck It Away Storage, which had purchased the building in 2012 for nearly $11...
Commercial Observer Four junior mezzanine loans with a combined balance of $895 million against residential condominium projects in Manhattan are headed to a foreclosure auction scheduled for Nov 12 The portfolio consists of the $255 million loan...
Boston Business Journal The Boston Planning and Development Agency has said it will not recommend the proposed renovation of a vacant distribution center that would have been occupied by Amazoncom Inc at 4 Alger St in South Boston The property...
The Real Deal A 225-room hotel project in New Rochelle, NY, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Ward Capital Management, a Dobbs Ferry, NY, developer, had received approval last summer to build the 24-story property at 115 Cedar St It was scheduled...