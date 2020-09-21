Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News NE Construction has proposed developing a 186-unit apartment building in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The four-story property is being proposed for a three-acre site along Spring Valley Road that’s currently home...
Dallas Morning News A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has bought the Kinstead Apartments, a 376-unit property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas ZOM Living, the developer, sold the six-building property, at 5701 McKinney Place Drive,...
The Real Deal Greystone Development is offering for sale 223 Park Slope, a 63-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company wants to sell the 13-story building for about $45 million, or $714,286/unit The property, at 223 Fourth Ave,...
Dallas Morning News Logistics Property Co has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Chicago company is building the industrial property off Interstate 45 as part of the 252-acre Southport...
Dallas CityBizList Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Coachlite Mobile Home Park, a 113,692-square-foot manufactured homes community at 7114 Dixie Drive in Houston The buyer and seller were unidentified limited liability companies...
Dallas Morning News Abington Properties of New York has bought the Modera Hall Street apartments in downtown Dallas The 340-unit property, which sits on 35 acres at 1800 North Hall St, was built four years ago by a venture of GID Real Estate...
Dallas CityBizList A private investor has bought Conroe Business Park, a 102,000-square-foot industrial property at 1300 South Frazier St in Conroe, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the...
Dallas CityBizList An unidentified partnership has sold Big Space Storage, a 137,760-square-fot self-storage facility in Houston A limited liability company bought the property, at 11847 Spears Road, for an undisclosed price The property was built...
San Antonio Business Journal Local company Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Authority are breaking ground soon on a 213-unit apartment and townhome property in that city The development is being planned for a pair of plots along...