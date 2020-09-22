Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Construction is underway on a 43-acre mixed-use project in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park area A partnership that includes Dallas developer KDC and Research Triangle Foundation is developing the property,...
Triangle Business Journal The Keith Corp is developing an industrial project with up to 15 million square feet just outside of Charlotte, NC The property is being built on 1563 acres south of Interstate 85, east of Moores Chapel Road and north of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Terra Financial Solutions has acquired Courtyards on the River, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla, for $23 million, or about $77,703/unit An unidentified Broward County, Fla, investor sold the property, at 8412...
Charlotte Business Journal AGC Equity Partners has bought a roughly 200,000-square-foot industrial property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Hickory, NC, for $393 million, or $19650/sf Stonemont Financial Group sold the property, which serves as an...
Orlando Business Journal A development team led by National Real Estate LLC of Orlando, Fla, has proposed building a 250-unit apartment property in that city’s downtown The six-story property has been proposed for a site east of Bumby Avenue...
Dallas Morning News American Woodmark is planning to lease about 300,000 square feet of industrial space in Dallas The Winchester, Va, manufacturer of cabinets is taking its space in the 100-acre Altamoore Drive business park that’s currently...
PostRoad Group has provided $33 million of financing for the purchase and renovation of a 14-story dormitory building in Philadelphia’s University City area JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan The 14-story building, at 3701 Chestnut St, was...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Investments Group has filed plans to redevelop a vacant Ramada Inn hotel in Hialeah, Fla, into 251 apartment units The 258-room hotel sits on 49 acres at 1950 West 49th St It was built in 1970 Plans for the...
South Florida Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has paid $2206 million for a development site in the Miami suburb of Homestead, Fla, where it plans to build a distribution center Miami-Dade County sold the 769-acre site at 13200 SW 272nd St As part of...