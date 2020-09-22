Log In or Subscribe to read more
The $642 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall in suburban Minneapolis has been put on the sales block NKF has the listing for the distressed loan, which now is classified as being in foreclosure It is one of four remaining in the...
Crain’s New York Business Botanic Properties, which is backed by Carlyle Group, has paid $40 million, or $54054/sf, for 24-02 Queens Plaza South, a 74,000-square-foot property in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY, that’s leased to...
Occupancy rates for US hotels fell to 485 percent for the week ending Sept 12 from 494 percent the previous week, according to the latest data from STR Hotels nationwide sold 177 million total room nights, down from the 18 million room nights sold...
The Real Deal Greystone Development is offering for sale 223 Park Slope, a 63-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company wants to sell the 13-story building for about $45 million, or $714,286/unit The property, at 223 Fourth Ave,...
Real Estate NJ AAA Wholesale Group has signed a lease for 130,000 square feet of industrial space at 370 Essex St in Lodi, NJ Urban Edge Properties owns the former National Wholesale Liquidators store, which is being converted to a warehouse and...
A venture of Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners is seeking an $860 million loan against the 11 million-square-foot office building at 111 Wall St in Manhattan It has hired NKF Capital Markets to arrange the loan, which the venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Driftwood Capital, a Coral Gables, Fla, real estate company, is looking to raise $100 million of equity commitments for its latest hotel investment fund The vehicle, Driftwood Lending Partners, will...
The Real Deal Regus has thrown six of its locations in New York City into bankruptcy Four of the flexible-office provider’s locations are in midtown Manhattan: 1325 Sixth Ave, 1501 Broadway, 424-434 West 33rd St and 1740 Broadway The others...
Commercial Observer Atlas Capital Group has sold the development site at 24-02 Queens Plaza South in Queens, NY, for $40 million An entity linked to Botanic Properties acquired the site and plans to build a 270,000-square-foot commercial property on...