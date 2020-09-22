Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Gateway Logistics Park, a 143 million-square-foot industrial property near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing for the property An asking price was not known A...
PostRoad Group has provided $33 million of financing for the purchase and renovation of a 14-story dormitory building in Philadelphia’s University City area JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan The 14-story building, at 3701 Chestnut St, was...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 87 percent of the restaurants in New York City did not pay all the rent they owed last month Meanwhile, 60 percent of landlords who rent space to restaurateurs didn’t...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Investments Group has filed plans to redevelop a vacant Ramada Inn hotel in Hialeah, Fla, into 251 apartment units The 258-room hotel sits on 49 acres at 1950 West 49th St It was built in 1970 Plans for the...
South Florida Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has paid $2206 million for a development site in the Miami suburb of Homestead, Fla, where it plans to build a distribution center Miami-Dade County sold the 769-acre site at 13200 SW 272nd St As part of...
Charlotte Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners is developing Rock Hill Commerce Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in the Charlotte, NC, area The Indianapolis company is developing the four-building property off Celriver Road...
South Florida Business Journal The Boynton Beach, Fla, Planning and Development Board is reviewing a plan for a 274-unit apartment property in that south Florida city GCI Acquisitions, an affiliate of Goldberg Cos Inc, has proposed developing the...
Charlotte Business Journal Preferred Office Properties has been forced to delay the start of construction for a 32-story office building in Raleigh, NC The developer, an affiliate of Atlanta REIT Preferred Apartment Communities, was expected to...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners has topped out construction on its 23-story apartment building that’s under construction in Tampa, Fla The 388-unit property, which will include a ground-floor retail component, is being...