Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News American Woodmark is planning to lease about 300,000 square feet of industrial space in Dallas The Winchester, Va, manufacturer of cabinets is taking its space in the 100-acre Altamoore Drive business park that’s currently...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 87 percent of the restaurants in New York City did not pay all the rent they owed last month Meanwhile, 60 percent of landlords who rent space to restaurateurs didn’t...
The $642 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall in suburban Minneapolis has been put on the sales block NKF has the listing for the distressed loan, which now is classified as being in foreclosure It is one of four remaining in the...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Investments Group has filed plans to redevelop a vacant Ramada Inn hotel in Hialeah, Fla, into 251 apartment units The 258-room hotel sits on 49 acres at 1950 West 49th St It was built in 1970 Plans for the...
South Florida Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has paid $2206 million for a development site in the Miami suburb of Homestead, Fla, where it plans to build a distribution center Miami-Dade County sold the 769-acre site at 13200 SW 272nd St As part of...
Charlotte Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners is developing Rock Hill Commerce Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in the Charlotte, NC, area The Indianapolis company is developing the four-building property off Celriver Road...
South Florida Business Journal The Boynton Beach, Fla, Planning and Development Board is reviewing a plan for a 274-unit apartment property in that south Florida city GCI Acquisitions, an affiliate of Goldberg Cos Inc, has proposed developing the...
Charlotte Business Journal Preferred Office Properties has been forced to delay the start of construction for a 32-story office building in Raleigh, NC The developer, an affiliate of Atlanta REIT Preferred Apartment Communities, was expected to...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners has topped out construction on its 23-story apartment building that’s under construction in Tampa, Fla The 388-unit property, which will include a ground-floor retail component, is being...