Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of 488 CMBS loans with a balance of more than $13 billion - roughly 2 percent of the CMBS universe rated by Fitch Ratings - have been granted some sort of relief, from payment deferrals to maturity extensions The overwhelming majority of...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 87 percent of the restaurants in New York City did not pay all the rent they owed last month Meanwhile, 60 percent of landlords who rent space to restaurateurs didn’t...
The $642 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall in suburban Minneapolis has been put on the sales block NKF has the listing for the distressed loan, which now is classified as being in foreclosure It is one of four remaining in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Ark, has been appraised at a value of only $331 million, down significantly from the $142 million appraised value given to it just nine years ago A 283,326-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $190 million CMBS loan against the White Marsh Mall in Baltimore has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors because it’s expected to default An $80 million piece of the loan...
Occupancy rates for US hotels fell to 485 percent for the week ending Sept 12 from 494 percent the previous week, according to the latest data from STR Hotels nationwide sold 177 million total room nights, down from the 18 million room nights sold...
Commercial real estate analysts expect a sharp increase in distressed properties coming to the sales market next year, thanks to the havoc wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic It's not a question of whether or not the market will see an influx of...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The Crossroads Marketplace shopping center in Chino Hills, Calif, has been valued at $44 million this month That compares to $556 million heading into September and $79 million in 2007, when the property’s...
Labor Day weekend helped goose occupancy at US hotels for the week through Sept 5 to 494 percent from the 482 percent recorded a week earlier, according to STR That still falls short of the 502 percent occupancy peak recorded for the week through...