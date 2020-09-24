Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Bruan Enterprises has started work on 53 West, a 200,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Houston The Houston developer is building the property on 43 acres at 5353 and 5373 West Alabama St It will include 80,000 sf of...
The principals of Landmark Real Estate have joined forces with investment manager Isle Ranch Partners to form RanchHarbor, which will pursue middle-market apartment properties in the western United States It will target value-add properties...
Praedium Group has paid $90 million, or about $233,766/unit, for Liv North Valley, a 385-unit apartment property in Phoenix The luxury property, at 31113 North Valley Parkway, opened last year and was developed by a venture of the Rockefeller Group...
Berkadia has originated $3419 million of Freddie Mac financing and arranged an $112 million equity investment from a client to help fund One Real Estate Investment’s $4569 million purchase of two apartment properties with 597 units in suburban...
Jacksonville Business Journal Affiliate of Topaz Capital Group has paid $1875 million, or about $86,806/unit, for the 216-unit Planters Walk Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The New York company bought the property, at 7350 Blanding Blvd, from...
Wall Street Journal An investor group led by Hackman Capital Partners has agreed to pay $500 million for the Silvercup Studios production facilities in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY, and in the Bronx, NY The group is buying...
Dallas Business Journal Schluter-Systems is leasing a 500,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Northlake, Texas The Plattsburgh, NY, supplier of tile and stone installation systems is taking its space at 17505 Interstate 35 West in the...
Dallas Morning News Scannell Properties is offering for sale Speedway Logistics Crossing, a two-building industrial park near State Highway 114 in North Fort Worth, Texas JLL has the listing for the nearly 800,000-square-foot property, which is more...
MSD Partners has provided $24 million of financing to fund Botanic Properties’ $40 million purchase of 24-02 Queens Plaza South, a 97,047-square-foot industrial-flex building in New York’s Long Island City area The loan was arranged by...