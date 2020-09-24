Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News PGIM Real Estate, in a partnership with Perlmutter Investment Co, has paid more than $700 million for a portfolio of 30 industrial buildings totaling 54 million square feet, and three of the properties are in the Dallas-Fort...
South Florida Business Journal Panda Kitchen and Bath is paying $65 million for a 42-acre development site in Doral, Fla, where it plans to build a 90,000-square-foot headquarters complex The development site, at 7800 NW 34th St, currently is home...
South Florida Business Journal Stor-All Development has filed plans to build a 111,360-square-foot self-storage facility in Miami The Deerfield Beach, Fla, self-storage company is developing the property on 161 acres at 23025 South Dixie Highway/US...
Dallas Business Journal Schluter-Systems is leasing a 500,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Northlake, Texas The Plattsburgh, NY, supplier of tile and stone installation systems is taking its space at 17505 Interstate 35 West in the...
Dallas Morning News Scannell Properties is offering for sale Speedway Logistics Crossing, a two-building industrial park near State Highway 114 in North Fort Worth, Texas JLL has the listing for the nearly 800,000-square-foot property, which is more...
Triangle Business Journal Construction is underway on a 43-acre mixed-use project in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park area A partnership that includes Dallas developer KDC and Research Triangle Foundation is developing the property,...
Triangle Business Journal The Keith Corp is developing an industrial project with up to 15 million square feet just outside of Charlotte, NC The property is being built on 1563 acres south of Interstate 85, east of Moores Chapel Road and north of...
Orlando Business Journal A development team led by National Real Estate LLC of Orlando, Fla, has proposed building a 250-unit apartment property in that city’s downtown The six-story property has been proposed for a site east of Bumby Avenue...
South Florida Business Journal Atlantic Pacific Communities has filed plans to build a 239-unit affordable-housing property in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood The project has been proposed for a 137-acre development site at 800 NW Fifth Ave,...