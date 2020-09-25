Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal HHHunt Corp is building a 320-unit apartment project in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The $55 million property, dubbed Abberly Liberty Crossing, is being built near the intersection of Arthur...
South Florida Business Journal IMC Equity Group has proposed developing an 11-story mixed-use project in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood Plans for the project, which has been proposed for a 443-acre development site at 2963 NW 79th St,...
Triangle Business Journal Construction has begun on Atria Cary, a 138-unit seniors-housing property in Cary, NC, about 10 miles west of Raleigh, NC A venture of Atria Senior Living and Shelbourne Healthcare Development Corp is building the...
Dallas CityBizList BSR REIT has bought the 276-unit Aura Castle Hills Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas, for $518 million, or about $187,681/unit The seller was not identified The garden-style property opened last year at 1980...
San Antonio Business Journal Tenants can start moving into units next month at the Acero, a 323-unit luxury apartment property in San Antonio The NRP Group of Cleveland is developing the property at 333 West Cevallos St, along the San Pedro Creek It...
Dallas Morning News Plaza at Solana, a four-building office and retail property in the Dallas suburb of Westlake, Texas, has been brought to the sales market Harbert Management Corp of Birmingham, Ala, owns the property, which it had bought four...
Dallas Business Journal Wood Partners has proposed developing a 322-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The property, which is called Alta 161, is being built at 3800 Robinson Road A groundbreaking could take place...
Dallas Morning News PGIM Real Estate, in a partnership with Perlmutter Investment Co, has paid more than $700 million for a portfolio of 30 industrial buildings totaling 54 million square feet, and three of the properties are in the Dallas-Fort...
Houston Business Journal Bruan Enterprises has started work on 53 West, a 200,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Houston The Houston developer is building the property on 43 acres at 5353 and 5373 West Alabama St It will include 80,000 sf of...