Charlotte Business Journal HHHunt Corp is building a 320-unit apartment project in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The $55 million property, dubbed Abberly Liberty Crossing, is being built near the intersection of Arthur...
South Florida Business Journal IMC Equity Group has proposed developing an 11-story mixed-use project in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood Plans for the project, which has been proposed for a 443-acre development site at 2963 NW 79th St,...
Triangle Business Journal Construction has begun on Atria Cary, a 138-unit seniors-housing property in Cary, NC, about 10 miles west of Raleigh, NC A venture of Atria Senior Living and Shelbourne Healthcare Development Corp is building the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Colony Capital Inc has agreed to sell its stake in 197 hotels with 22,676 rooms to Highgate Holdings in a deal valued at $28 billion, including the assumption of $27 billion of debt Colony, a Los Angeles...
Rentvcom Strategic Office Partners has bought the 82,726-square-foot Beaverton Creek V office property in Beaverton, Ore, for $155 million, or $18737/sf The Phoenix real estate investment company bought the two-building campus, at 2755-2815 153rd...
Multi-Housing News Pebb Student Living has partnered with Coastal Ridge Real Estate to buy the 456-bed Cadence student-housing apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $33 million, or about $72,368/bed The venture purchased the two-building property, at...
Dallas CityBizList BSR REIT has bought the 276-unit Aura Castle Hills Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas, for $518 million, or about $187,681/unit The seller was not identified The garden-style property opened last year at 1980...
Washington Business Journal Acorn Development, a unit of Amazoncom Inc, has paid $1485 million, or about $496,656/room, for the 299-room Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon City hotel in the Washington, DC, suburb of Arlington, Va Blackstone Group sold...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is selling a portfolio of eight student-housing properties in five states for $4787 million TPG Real Estate Partners is buying the 6,095-unit portfolio The properties are: – NxNW,...