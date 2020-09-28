Log In or Subscribe to read more
A group of lenders led by HSBC Bank has provided $443 million of financing against the Nomad Tower, a 721,000-square-foot office building at 1250 Broadway in Manhattan The loan refinances a $410 million mortgage that HSBC had participated in four...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of Freddie Mac apartment loans that have terminated their forbearance agreements, by paying off any amounts due, last month exceeded the volume of loans requesting forbearance As a result, the...
JLL Capital Markets has originated $45 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 464-unit Retreat at Lakeland apartment property in Lakeland, Fla The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Covenant Capital Group of Nashville, Tenn, to...
Commercial Observer Shinhan Investment Corp is offering for sale the $60 million mezzanine loan against the 367-room Public hotel in Manhattan The Korean lender has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the debt A venture of the Witkoff Group and...
Commercial Observer Carter Management Corp has paid $51 million for the stalled residential condominium project at 305 East 61st St in Manhattan The property was purchased at a recent bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty arranged...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Crescent Real Estate LLC has bought the 330-room Hotel at Avalon in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The purchase price was not disclosed North American Properties sold the hotel, which opened two years ago It cost...
South Florida Business Journal Gardens Corporate Center LLC has sold the DiVosta Towers, a pair of office buildings with about 220,000 square feet in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $80 million, or about $36364/sf A joint venture of Gatsby Enterprises...
South Florida Business Journal RK Centers has bought the 45,675-square-foot retail property that’s occupied by Best Buy in Sweetwater, Fla, for $204 million, or about $44663/sf The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company bought the property, which...
Commercial Property Executive Blackstone Group has bought a 48,000-square-foot industrial property at 9860 40th Ave South in Seattle for $114 million, or $23750/sf The New York investment company purchased the building from a private seller that had...
Dallas Morning News Wedgewood Inc has acquired a pair of apartment properties with a combined 332 units in Dallas Greystone Investment Sales Group brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The properties are City Scape, a...