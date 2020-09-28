Log In or Subscribe to read more
A group of lenders led by HSBC Bank has provided $443 million of financing against the Nomad Tower, a 721,000-square-foot office building at 1250 Broadway in Manhattan The loan refinances a $410 million mortgage that HSBC had participated in four...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of Freddie Mac apartment loans that have terminated their forbearance agreements, by paying off any amounts due, last month exceeded the volume of loans requesting forbearance As a result, the...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has dropped its lawsuit to keep the $35 million security deposit from its failed sale of 220 East 42nd St in Manhattan The New York REIT had filed the suit in the New York State Supreme Court in May, two months...
JLL Capital Markets has originated $45 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 464-unit Retreat at Lakeland apartment property in Lakeland, Fla The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Covenant Capital Group of Nashville, Tenn, to...
The Real Deal Facebook Inc is paying $109/sf for the first five years of its 15-year lease for 730,000 square feet of office space at the former James A Farley Post Office Building in Manhattan The rate then increases by $10/sf every five years...
Commercial Observer Carter Management Corp has paid $51 million for the stalled residential condominium project at 305 East 61st St in Manhattan The property was purchased at a recent bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty arranged...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report At least $19 billion of the $27 billion of debt that Highgate Holdings will assume through its acquisition of a massive hotel portfolio from Colony Capital Inc is securitized The largest piece of that is...
Capital-raising for Torchlight Investors' latest commercial real estate debt fund has been moving along at a healthy pace as the New York investment manager already has raised $11 billion of the $15 billion it's targeting It launched capital-raising...
SitusAMC Holdings Corp has acquired the loan-servicing and asset-management platforms of Cohen Financial, adding 6,900 loans with a balance of $34 billion The deal bolsters the size SitusAMC’s portfolio to 10,000 loans with a balance of $130...