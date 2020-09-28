Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Retail Properties of America Inc is looking to add more residential units to its 360-acre One Loudoun mixed-use development in Ashburn, Va, a Washington, DC, suburb The Oak Brook, Ill, REIT did not indicate how much units it plans to add, but...
Washington Business Journal The Association for Manufacturing Technology, or AMT, is offering for sale the development site at 7901 Westpark Drive in McLean, Va It has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which has been approved for a...
Baltimore Business Journal Beatty Development is planning to build a 350-unit apartment property in Baltimore The building will be part of the 27-acre Harbor Point mixed-use development, which is on Caroline Street and near Thames Street Harbor...
Commercial Observer Carter Management Corp has paid $51 million for the stalled residential condominium project at 305 East 61st St in Manhattan The property was purchased at a recent bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty arranged...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Crescent Real Estate LLC has bought the 330-room Hotel at Avalon in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The purchase price was not disclosed North American Properties sold the hotel, which opened two years ago It cost...
South Florida Business Journal Gardens Corporate Center LLC has sold the DiVosta Towers, a pair of office buildings with about 220,000 square feet in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $80 million, or about $36364/sf A joint venture of Gatsby Enterprises...
South Florida Business Journal RK Centers has bought the 45,675-square-foot retail property that’s occupied by Best Buy in Sweetwater, Fla, for $204 million, or about $44663/sf The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company bought the property, which...
Dallas Morning News Forefront Living is seeking approval to build a seniors-housing project with 444 units in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The project is being planned for more than 18 acres along Spring Creek Parkway and will have 190...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Yukon Venture Partners and Saxum Real Estate is starting construction this week on a 400,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Fort Worth, Texas Premier Refrigerated Warehouse of Fort Worth has agreed to take...