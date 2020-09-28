Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Carter Management Corp has paid $51 million for the stalled residential condominium project at 305 East 61st St in Manhattan The property was purchased at a recent bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty arranged...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Crescent Real Estate LLC has bought the 330-room Hotel at Avalon in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The purchase price was not disclosed North American Properties sold the hotel, which opened two years ago It cost...
South Florida Business Journal Gardens Corporate Center LLC has sold the DiVosta Towers, a pair of office buildings with about 220,000 square feet in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $80 million, or about $36364/sf A joint venture of Gatsby Enterprises...
South Florida Business Journal RK Centers has bought the 45,675-square-foot retail property that’s occupied by Best Buy in Sweetwater, Fla, for $204 million, or about $44663/sf The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company bought the property, which...
Dallas Morning News Wedgewood Inc has acquired a pair of apartment properties with a combined 332 units in Dallas Greystone Investment Sales Group brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The properties are City Scape, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report At least $19 billion of the $27 billion of debt that Highgate Holdings will assume through its acquisition of a massive hotel portfolio from Colony Capital Inc is securitized The largest piece of that is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Colony Capital Inc has agreed to sell its stake in 197 hotels with 22,676 rooms to Highgate Holdings in a deal valued at $28 billion, including the assumption of $27 billion of debt Colony, a Los Angeles...
Triangle Business Journal Knightvest Residential has paid $51 million, or about $148,256/unit, for Edgewater on Lake Lynn, a 344-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Dallas company bought the three-story complex from Abacus Capital Group,...
Rentvcom Strategic Office Partners has bought the 82,726-square-foot Beaverton Creek V office property in Beaverton, Ore, for $155 million, or $18737/sf The Phoenix real estate investment company bought the two-building campus, at 2755-2815 153rd...