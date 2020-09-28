Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has dropped its lawsuit to keep the $35 million security deposit from its failed sale of 220 East 42nd St in Manhattan The New York REIT had filed the suit in the New York State Supreme Court in May, two months...
Bisnow Retail Properties of America Inc is looking to add more residential units to its 360-acre One Loudoun mixed-use development in Ashburn, Va, a Washington, DC, suburb The Oak Brook, Ill, REIT did not indicate how much units it plans to add, but...
Washington Business Journal The Association for Manufacturing Technology, or AMT, is offering for sale the development site at 7901 Westpark Drive in McLean, Va It has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which has been approved for a...
Baltimore Business Journal Beatty Development is planning to build a 350-unit apartment property in Baltimore The building will be part of the 27-acre Harbor Point mixed-use development, which is on Caroline Street and near Thames Street Harbor...
The Real Deal Facebook Inc is paying $109/sf for the first five years of its 15-year lease for 730,000 square feet of office space at the former James A Farley Post Office Building in Manhattan The rate then increases by $10/sf every five years...
Commercial Observer Shinhan Investment Corp is offering for sale the $60 million mezzanine loan against the 367-room Public hotel in Manhattan The Korean lender has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the debt A venture of the Witkoff Group and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Crescent Real Estate LLC has bought the 330-room Hotel at Avalon in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The purchase price was not disclosed North American Properties sold the hotel, which opened two years ago It cost...
South Florida Business Journal Gardens Corporate Center LLC has sold the DiVosta Towers, a pair of office buildings with about 220,000 square feet in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $80 million, or about $36364/sf A joint venture of Gatsby Enterprises...
South Florida Business Journal Luar Investments LLC has filed plans to build an eight-story affordable-housing property in Miami’s Allapattah area The project’s development site is at 2012 and 2950 NW Seventh St, 720, 730 and 744 NW 30th...