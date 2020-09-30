Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Terwilliger Pappas is planning to break ground this month on Solis Cumming Town Center, a 320-unit residential property in the Atlanta suburb of Cumming, Ga The Charlotte, NC, company is teaming with Mill Green Partners on...
San Antonio Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc has agreed to lease a 120,000-square-foot distribution center in the Kyle Crossing Business Park in suburban Austin, Texas The industrial property is part of the 40-acre Plum Creek mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on a 106,622-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The four-story property is being built on more than six acres just south of US Highway 380 and will serve as the headquarters of the...
Crain’s New York Business Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, or CIBC, has sued Harbor Group International over missed mortgage payments against the 18,371 square feet of retail space at 445 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The suit, filed in New York...
Boston Business Journal Scape has filed plans to build a 503-unit residential project at 819 Beacon St in Boston The London developer will set aside 53 of the units for families of patients at the neighboring Boston Children’s Hospital The...
New York Post A venture of Klovern AB and GDS Development plans on opening a 105,000-square-foot office building at 322-326 Seventh Ave in Manhattan next year It topped out on the 12-story building last week CBRE has been hired as the...
The Real Deal The New York State Supreme Court has ruled that Extell Development cannot proceed with its planned residential condominium project at 50 West 66th St in Manhattan New York City’s Department of Officials previously had issued a...
Boston Business Journal McCord Development has acquired a vacant 62,000-square-foot research and development facility in the Boston suburb of Northborough, Mass The Houston company bought the building from an affiliate of Alexandria Real Estate...
Dallas Morning News Jackson-Shaw has opened its 252-room AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer built the 16-story property on West Fifth Street near Sundance Square It includes a full-service bar and first-floor...