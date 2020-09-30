Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc has agreed to lease a 120,000-square-foot distribution center in the Kyle Crossing Business Park in suburban Austin, Texas The industrial property is part of the 40-acre Plum Creek mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on a 106,622-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The four-story property is being built on more than six acres just south of US Highway 380 and will serve as the headquarters of the...
Dallas Morning News Jackson-Shaw has opened its 252-room AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer built the 16-story property on West Fifth Street near Sundance Square It includes a full-service bar and first-floor...
San Antonio Business Journal University Health Systems has paid $28 million, or about $16970/sf, for a pair of office buildings with a combined 165,000 square feet in San Antonio’s University Park area The buildings are near Interstate 10 and...
Dallas Business Journal VEREIT Inc is offering for sale a 246,060-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas NKF has the listing for the property, GM Financial Services Center I at 4001 Embarcadero Drive, which comes to...
The Real Deal Facebook Inc is paying $109/sf for the first five years of its 15-year lease for 730,000 square feet of office space at the former James A Farley Post Office Building in Manhattan The rate then increases by $10/sf every five years...
Dallas Morning News Forefront Living is seeking approval to build a seniors-housing project with 444 units in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The project is being planned for more than 18 acres along Spring Creek Parkway and will have 190...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Yukon Venture Partners and Saxum Real Estate is starting construction this week on a 400,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Fort Worth, Texas Premier Refrigerated Warehouse of Fort Worth has agreed to take...
Dallas Morning News Kaizen Development is offering for sale One Bethany East, a 120,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas JLL has the listing for the two-year-old building, which is part of the Watters Creek...