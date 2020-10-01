Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Capital One has provided $270 million of financing for Lone Star Funds’ purchase of a 1,954-unit apartment portfolio in the Dallas area The Dallas investor bought the propertries from JPI, an Irving, Texas, apartment...
Dallas Morning News Seko Logistics is leasing about 100,000 square feet of industrial space at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Itasca, Ill, transportation and warehousing company is taking its space at 3051 West Airfield Road in...
The Real Deal The 132-room AKA Wall Street hotel in Manhattan has closed its doors for good A venture of Korman Communities, Prodigy Network and Shorewood Real Estate Group had acquired the extended-stay property, at 84 William St, in 2013 for $8...
Austin Business Journal Turnbridge Equities has proposed developing a 17-story hotel in downtown Austin, Texas The New York developer plans to build the 344-room property on a surface parking lot site at 617 Colorado St If approved, it would include...
San Antonio Busines Journal Goodwill Industries of San Antonio has bought a former Walmart store in Windcrest, Texas, and plans to redevelop it into a retail operations center The nonprofit bought the property, at 7702 North Interstate 35, about 10...
San Antonio Business Journal Industrial Group Southwest LLC is building a 150,000-square-foot warehouse property in San Antonio The industrial property, which is being built on a speculative basis, is going up in the South Park Business Park, near...
Philadelphia Business Journal Kimco Realty Corp plans to break ground late next year or early 2022 on a 150-unit apartment building in the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore, Pa The property will sit on several parcels that the Jericho, NY, REIT owns...
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties has proposed developing a 113-unit apartment property in Reston, Va The six-story building, at 11842 Sunrise Valley Drive, will include a 52-space parking garage and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Terwilliger Pappas is planning to break ground this month on Solis Cumming Town Center, a 320-unit residential property in the Atlanta suburb of Cumming, Ga The Charlotte, NC, company is teaming with Mill Green Partners on...