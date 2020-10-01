Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Capital One has provided $270 million of financing for Lone Star Funds’ purchase of a 1,954-unit apartment portfolio in the Dallas area The Dallas investor bought the propertries from JPI, an Irving, Texas, apartment...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided $158 million of financing against the Duchess, a 320-unit apartment property in North Bergen, NJ Post Brothers owns the complex, at 7601 River Road, which it had acquired three years ago for $166 million, or...
Crain’s New York Business Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, or CIBC, has sued Harbor Group International over missed mortgage payments against the 18,371 square feet of retail space at 445 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The suit, filed in New York...
Pacific Western Bank has provided $67 million of construction financing for the Cameron, a 361-unit apartment property that a venture led by Cypress Real Estate Advisors is building in Denver The five-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
Multi-Housing News Rise48 Equity has bought the 116-unit Paseo 51 apartments in Glendale, Ariz, for $155 million, or $133,620/unit The Scottsdale, Ariz, real estate investment company purchased the seven-building property, at 5215 West Peoria Ave,...
Dwight Capital has originated a $362 million loan under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 175-unit Willina Ranch Apartments in the Seattle suburb of Bothell, Wash The loan allowed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The value of the Cassa Times Square hotel/retail property in Manhattan has been chopped by more than half, to $321 million from $689 million, in a June appraisal That compares with the property’s $342...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated $523 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund the acquisition of the 345-unit Solis Patterson Place apartment property in Durham, NC As reported, Duck Pond Realty Management...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $36 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 288-unit Caveness Farms Apartment Homes in Wake Forest, NC, some 15 miles northeast of Raleigh, NC The 10-year loan...