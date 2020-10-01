Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News RREAF Holdings plans to unveil its Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Southlake property next month Aimbridge Hospitality will manage the 240-room hotel, which sits at the intersection of State Highway 114 and White Chapel Boulevard...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided $158 million of financing against the Duchess, a 320-unit apartment property in North Bergen, NJ Post Brothers owns the complex, at 7601 River Road, which it had acquired three years ago for $166 million, or...
Austin Business Journal Turnbridge Equities has proposed developing a 17-story hotel in downtown Austin, Texas The New York developer plans to build the 344-room property on a surface parking lot site at 617 Colorado St If approved, it would include...
San Antonio Busines Journal Goodwill Industries of San Antonio has bought a former Walmart store in Windcrest, Texas, and plans to redevelop it into a retail operations center The nonprofit bought the property, at 7702 North Interstate 35, about 10...
San Antonio Business Journal Industrial Group Southwest LLC is building a 150,000-square-foot warehouse property in San Antonio The industrial property, which is being built on a speculative basis, is going up in the South Park Business Park, near...
Philadelphia Business Journal Kimco Realty Corp plans to break ground late next year or early 2022 on a 150-unit apartment building in the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore, Pa The property will sit on several parcels that the Jericho, NY, REIT owns...
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties has proposed developing a 113-unit apartment property in Reston, Va The six-story building, at 11842 Sunrise Valley Drive, will include a 52-space parking garage and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Terwilliger Pappas is planning to break ground this month on Solis Cumming Town Center, a 320-unit residential property in the Atlanta suburb of Cumming, Ga The Charlotte, NC, company is teaming with Mill Green Partners on...
San Antonio Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc has agreed to lease a 120,000-square-foot distribution center in the Kyle Crossing Business Park in suburban Austin, Texas The industrial property is part of the 40-acre Plum Creek mixed-use...