Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 28 hotels, from full-service to limited-service properties, are being offered via the Ten-X auction platform through brokers that include JLL, Marcus & Millichap and CBRE Bidding will take...
Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc has reached a settlement with the SEC over charges the regulatory agency had made with regard to ratings adjustments Kroll had made involving CMBS and collateralized loan obligations The rating agency agreed to pay just...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The value of the Cassa Times Square hotel/retail property in Manhattan has been chopped by more than half, to $321 million from $689 million, in a June appraisal That compares with the property’s $342...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report At least $19 billion of the $27 billion of debt that Highgate Holdings will assume through its acquisition of a massive hotel portfolio from Colony Capital Inc is securitized The largest piece of that is...
Capital-raising for Torchlight Investors' latest commercial real estate debt fund has been moving along at a healthy pace as the New York investment manager already has raised $11 billion of the $15 billion it's targeting It launched capital-raising...
SitusAMC Holdings Corp has acquired the loan-servicing and asset-management platforms of Cohen Financial, adding 6,900 loans with a balance of $34 billion The deal bolsters the size SitusAMC’s portfolio to 10,000 loans with a balance of $130...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The owner of the Easton Town Center retail property in Columbus, Ohio, has negotiated the six-month deferral of the debt-service payments on the property’s $700 million of CMBS financing The property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency as of the end of last month classified 4,964 CMBS loans with a balance of $9293 billion, or 2735 percent of the non-defeased loans in the CMBS 20 universe, as Kroll-Loans of...
The $642 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall in suburban Minneapolis has been put on the sales block NKF has the listing for the distressed loan, which now is classified as being in foreclosure It is one of four remaining in the...