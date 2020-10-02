Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Two office buildings with a combined 66,578 square feet in Kendall, Fla, have been sold for $1675 million, or about $25158/sf Acropolis Realty LLC sold the buildings, at 8900 SW 107th Ave and 10700 SW 88th St, to...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Real Estate Investors has provided $535 million of construction financing for the apartment component of the Pura Vida mixed-use project in Hialeah, Fla Coral Rock Development Group is the property’s...
Crain’s New York Business Developer Arben Mitaj has filed plans for a 111-unit apartment property in the Bronx, NY The property, at 2072 Anthony Ave, would have 12 floors The Department of Buildings last year rejected Mitaj’s plans for a...
Dallas Business Journal Ground has broken on a 400,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Burleson, Texas, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas A venture of Yukon Ventures LLC of Austin, Texas, and Saxum Real Estate of Summit, NJ, is developing the...
Dallas Business Journal Aimbridge Hospitality is eyeing leasing 125,000 square feet of office space at HQ53, a 250,000-sf building that’s been proposed for the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Cawley Partners has proposed the five-story property...
Dallas Business Journal Crow Holdings is developing a pair of industrial properties with a combined 535,975 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The buildings, which are being planned for a development site along Downing Drive, will cost a total of $20...
Pittsburgh Business Times RDC Inc plans on breaking ground this month on the 370-unit Brewer’s Block apartment property in Pittsburgh The property, at 3250 Liberty Ave, will also have 320 parking spaces and parking for 150 bicycles It will sit...
Philadelphia Business Journal Stalwart Equities Inc has proposed constructing a 916,300-square-foot warehouse in the Philadelphia suburb of Falls, Pa The Brooklyn, NY, developer has agreed to acquire a 96-acre site off Pennsylvania Avenue near the...
Dallas Morning News RREAF Holdings plans to unveil its Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Southlake property next month Aimbridge Hospitality will manage the 240-room hotel, which sits at the intersection of State Highway 114 and White Chapel Boulevard...