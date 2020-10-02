Log In or Subscribe to read more
Welltower Inc has sold its stake in a portfolio of 10 seniors-housing properties with a total of 1,507 units in a deal valued at $740 million The Toledo, Ohio, REIT sold the stake to a venture of AEW Capital Management and Merrill Gardens, a Seattle...
Barclays has provided a $483 million senior mortgage against 1334 York Ave, a 506,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan NKF Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan, which has a five-year term Sotheby’s, which owns and fully...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Real Estate Investors has provided $535 million of construction financing for the apartment component of the Pura Vida mixed-use project in Hialeah, Fla Coral Rock Development Group is the property’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $485 million, or $151,563/unit, for the 320-unit Vinings at Palm Bay in Palm Bay, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the apartments from Abacus Capital Group, a New...
Dallas Morning News Capital One has provided $270 million of financing for Lone Star Funds’ purchase of a 1,954-unit apartment portfolio in the Dallas area The Dallas investor bought the propertries from JPI, an Irving, Texas, apartment...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided $158 million of financing against the Duchess, a 320-unit apartment property in North Bergen, NJ Post Brothers owns the complex, at 7601 River Road, which it had acquired three years ago for $166 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $260 million of financing against the 11 million-square-foot office building at 609 Main St in Houston The 48-story building is owned by Hines, which started developing it...
Crain’s New York Business Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, or CIBC, has sued Harbor Group International over missed mortgage payments against the 18,371 square feet of retail space at 445 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The suit, filed in New York...
Pacific Western Bank has provided $67 million of construction financing for the Cameron, a 361-unit apartment property that a venture led by Cypress Real Estate Advisors is building in Denver The five-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...