Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has sold the 221-room Residence Inn in Cambridge, Mass, for $1075 million, or $486,425/room The Orlando, Fla, REIT had acquired the hotel in 2008 for $727 million, or $328,959/room It noted that the most recent sales...
South Florida Business Journal Two office buildings with a combined 66,578 square feet in Kendall, Fla, have been sold for $1675 million, or about $25158/sf Acropolis Realty LLC sold the buildings, at 8900 SW 107th Ave and 10700 SW 88th St, to...
Crain’s New York Business Developer Arben Mitaj has filed plans for a 111-unit apartment property in the Bronx, NY The property, at 2072 Anthony Ave, would have 12 floors The Department of Buildings last year rejected Mitaj’s plans for a...
REBusiness Online A private company has purchased the 240-unit Pine Brook Apartments at 5000 Belle Terrace in Bakersfield, Calif, for $22 million, or $91,667/unit The Mogharebi Group represented the seller, which was not identified The property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $485 million, or $151,563/unit, for the 320-unit Vinings at Palm Bay in Palm Bay, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the apartments from Abacus Capital Group, a New...
The Real Deal The 132-room AKA Wall Street hotel in Manhattan has closed its doors for good A venture of Korman Communities, Prodigy Network and Shorewood Real Estate Group had acquired the extended-stay property, at 84 William St, in 2013 for $8...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided $158 million of financing against the Duchess, a 320-unit apartment property in North Bergen, NJ Post Brothers owns the complex, at 7601 River Road, which it had acquired three years ago for $166 million, or...
San Antonio Busines Journal Goodwill Industries of San Antonio has bought a former Walmart store in Windcrest, Texas, and plans to redevelop it into a retail operations center The nonprofit bought the property, at 7702 North Interstate 35, about 10...
Commercial Property Executive Swift Real Estate Partners has bought the 137,349-square-foot Columbia West Building in downtown Bellevue, Wash, for $72 million, or $52421/sf The San Francisco real estate investment company purchased the eight-story...