Los Angeles Business Journal Realterm US Inc has bought a 147,721-square-foot industrial property at 2751 Skypark Drive in Torrance, Calif, for $81 million, or $54833/sf The Annapolis, Md, real estate investment and management company purchased the...
Dallas Morning News ClearWorth Capital has bought Renaissance Parc, a 294-unit apartment property at 5151 Verde Valley Lane in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Berkadia brokered the deal and arranged acquisition financing,...
Dallas Morning News Ridgeline Capital Partners has bought a 70,000-square-foot medical-office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas investor teamed with Harrison Street of Chicago to acquire the three-story property at 6121 North...
Welltower Inc has sold its stake in a portfolio of 10 seniors-housing properties with a total of 1,507 units in a deal valued at $740 million The Toledo, Ohio, REIT sold the stake to a venture of AEW Capital Management and Merrill Gardens, a Seattle...
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has sold the 221-room Residence Inn in Cambridge, Mass, for $1075 million, or $486,425/room The Orlando, Fla, REIT had acquired the hotel in 2008 for $727 million, or $328,959/room It noted that the most recent sales...
South Florida Business Journal Two office buildings with a combined 66,578 square feet in Kendall, Fla, have been sold for $1675 million, or about $25158/sf Acropolis Realty LLC sold the buildings, at 8900 SW 107th Ave and 10700 SW 88th St, to...
Commercial Observer Prime Storage Group has paid $285 million for six self-storage and industrial facilities in the Bronx, NY The New York company bought the portfolio from Knickpoint Ventures in a deal brokered by Venture Capital Properties The...
REBusiness Online A private company has purchased the 240-unit Pine Brook Apartments at 5000 Belle Terrace in Bakersfield, Calif, for $22 million, or $91,667/unit The Mogharebi Group represented the seller, which was not identified The property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $485 million, or $151,563/unit, for the 320-unit Vinings at Palm Bay in Palm Bay, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the apartments from Abacus Capital Group, a New...