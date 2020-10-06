Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of SK Commercial Realty, Goldenrod Co and the Atlanta Braves professional baseball team plan to redevelop the Circle 75 Office Park in that city into a massive mixed-use project Plans for the redevelopment...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Heritage Insurance has signed a lease to fully occupy an 88,463-square-foot office building at the 300,000-sf Westshore City Center complex in Tampa, Fla The Clearwater, Fla, insurance company is taking its space at 1401...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of H&R REIT and Urban-X Group has opened its River Landing Shops & Residences mixed-use development in Miami The property was built on 814 acres at 1500 NW North River Drive along the Miami...
South Florida Business Journal Consolidated Real Estate Investments is considering redeveloping the former home of the Vann Academy in Sweetwater, Fla, into 244 affordable-housing units geared towards seniors The school sits on 51 acres at 400 NW...
Parkview Financial has provided $26 million of construction financing for the Art District Lofts, a 115-unit apartment property in Denver The eight-story property, which will include 2,622 square feet of ground-floor retail space, is being developed...
Bloomberg Thomson Reuters Corp is considering selling its 50 percent stake in 3 Times Square, an 855,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The company has hired an undisclosed adviser to solicit potential interest in the 30-story building,...
Bloomberg Brookfield Asset Management is considering bidding for the 636,044-square-foot office building at 410 Tenth Ave in Manhattan A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and the Kaufman Organization has been looking to sell the property for $11...
San Antonio Business Journal Cypress Real Estate Advisors has opened the 150-unit Magnolia Heights Apartments in suburban San Antonio The high-end property, which sits on 146 acres at 5500 Broadway St in Alamo Heights, Texas, includes a retail...
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against the owner of Boston’s 711 Atlantic Ave office building The suit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, alleges that the owner of the 99,000-square-foot property, Plymouth Rock...